It’s Mad Saying It, But It’s True – Leeds United New Boy On Key Asset

Leeds United new boy Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has insisted that he doesn’t suffer from nerves on big occasions.



A product of the Manchester United academy, the defender made his senior debut for the club in November 2015 and has 14 appearances under his belt for the Old Trafford outfit.











He had an unsuccessful loan stint at Wolves last season and joined Leeds earlier this week on a season-long loan deal to further develop his talent away from the spotlight at Manchester United.



The defender is looking forward to making a big impact at Leeds and claims that he won’t be feeling any nerves when he makes his debut for the club this season.





Borthwick-Jackson stressed he knows how to block out all the nervous energies and get on with his football on the pitch.

Asked if he thrives on the pressure of playing for a big club, the full-back told LUTV: “It’s mad saying it and I said it a couple of years back – I don’t get nervous.



“When I am making my debut and stuff like that, nerves don’t really hit me.



"I just block it out, get on with the game and do what I can for the team.



“Just looking forward to doing the same here.”



The defender could make his debut for Leeds in their EFL Cup first round tie against Port Vale at Elland Road tonight.

