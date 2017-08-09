I’ve Spoken With Arsene Wenger – Rafael Benitez Coy On Lucas Perez Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Benitez is coy on a potential agreement with Arsenal for Newcastle United to sign Lucas Perez, but admits he did speak to Arsene Wenger recently.



Wenger has been clear about a potential departure for the Spanish striker, who he struggled to hand regular minutes on the pitch to last season, a situation which is not likely to change.











Several clubs want to sign Perez, not least his former side Deportivo La Coruna, but Benitez's Newcastle are also in the mix for a player Arsenal value at around the €15m mark.



At the Premier League media launch today, Benitez was asked about Newcastle's attempts to sign Perez, but was keen not to give much away.





He said on BT Sport: " I was talking with Arsene yesterday because we had the managers' meeting with the Premier League.