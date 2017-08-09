Jurgen Klopp Playing Russian Roulette With Players – Fitness Coach Slams Liverpool Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch fitness coach Raymond Verheijen has accused Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of playing Russian roulette with his players’ fitness during pre-season.



Klopp is known for his intensive fitness regime and he has been accused of grinding down his players midway through campaigns.











Verheijen is a known critic of the way Klopp trains his players and has been taking potshots at the Liverpool manager since his days at Borussia Dortmund.



He accused Klopp of overworking the players last year too and with just a few days left before the season kicks off, the Dutchman has again taken aim at the German for the way he has treated his players during pre-season.





He directly pinned the blame for Adam Lallana’s injury on Klopp exhausting his players during the summer and feels the Liverpool manager is more or less taking high risk gambles with his men’s fitness.

Verheijen took to Twitter and wrote: “Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp exhausted his players on purpose one day before pre-season friendly games.



“So the Lallana injury is just the logical consequence of a deliberate choice to force tired players to play games after accumulating fatigue.



“Players who accumulate fatigue have a slower nervous system and less coordination.



"For these players playing a game is like Russian roulette.”



Arsene Wenger has also often come under the Dutchman’s fire and he feels Cesc Fabregas left Arsenal at the right time to save his career.

