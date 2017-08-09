Juventus Prepare Fresh Offer For Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are set to make a fresh attempt to sign Germany midfielder Emre Can, but they are yet to meet Liverpool’s asking price for the player.



The 23-year-old midfielder has been Massimiliano Allegri’s top choice for a midfield addition to his Juventus squad this summer and he has been prodding the board to take Can to Turin.











However, negotiations with Liverpool have been hard as Jurgen Klopp has been unwilling to lose his compatriot and Juventus are aware of the difficulties of getting a deal over the line.



But the Italian champions are set to accelerate their efforts to sign the midfielder in the coming days and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are willing to offer up to €25m for Can.





The Bianconeri are hoping to hold more talks with Liverpool over Can soon, but their proposed offer for the player is still well short of what Liverpool want from his sale.

Despite the risk of losing him on a free transfer next season, Liverpool have been driving a hard bargain and are demanding a fee worth €30m for the 23-year-old’s sale.



And Klopp has been retaining hope that he will be able to convince the midfielder to sign fresh terms with Liverpool to end the speculation over his future.

