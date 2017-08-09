XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 15:11 BST

Lazio Supremo Ready To Add Wiggle Room On Price For Tottenham and Juventus Target Keita Balde

 




Lazio president Claudio Lotito is prepared to be flexible on his asking price of €30m for Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target Keita Balde.

The Senegalese has less than a year on his contract at Lazio and has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Chelsea and Inter.




Juventus remain in pole position to sign Keita, but Tottenham have reportedly now entered the chase.

Lazio president Lotito believes that a player who scored 16 Serie A goals last season is worth €30m, even with less than 12 months remaining on his deal, and he has been keen to stick to the figure.
 


But according to Italian radio station Radiosei, the Lazio supremo is prepared to be somewhat flexible.

Lotito is claimed to be willing to accept €5m of the fee being bonus payments, as long as the bonus payments are milestones which can easily be reached by Keita.

Lazio are already thinking about Keita's eventual replacement and are keen on FC Porto's Yacine Brahimi.

The Portuguese giants want around the €20m mark for the Algeria international.
 