Lazio Supremo Ready To Add Wiggle Room On Price For Tottenham and Juventus Target Keita Balde

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is prepared to be flexible on his asking price of €30m for Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target Keita Balde.



The Senegalese has less than a year on his contract at Lazio and has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Chelsea and Inter.











Juventus remain in pole position to sign Keita, but Tottenham have reportedly now entered the chase.



Lazio president Lotito believes that a player who scored 16 Serie A goals last season is worth €30m, even with less than 12 months remaining on his deal, and he has been keen to stick to the figure.





But according to Italian radio station Radiosei, the Lazio supremo is prepared to be somewhat flexible.