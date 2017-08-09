Leeds United Confident Over Samu Saiz Spit Claims Being Dismissed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are confident that hat-trick hero Samu Saiz has no case to answer after being accused of spitting in the face of a Port Vale player.



Saiz was in superb form at Elland Road as he scored three times and produced a masterclass to help the Whites see off the League Two side 4-1 and progress in the EFL Cup.











But the Spaniard was mired in controversy after the final whistle as Port Vale boss Michael Brown accused Saiz of spitting in Joe Davis' face in the first half.



Brown says he spoke to Leeds' coaching staff at half time and requested Saiz be taken off, something Leeds did not do.



📸 @Samusaiz celebrates after grabbing a hat-trick on his debut against @OfficialPVFC, with 15 minutes still to be played 3-1 pic.twitter.com/igiCCyTzi1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 9, 2017



However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds do not believe the forward has a case to answer.