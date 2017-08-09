Leeds United Confident Over Samu Saiz Spit Claims Being Dismissed

Leeds United are confident that hat-trick hero Samu Saiz has no case to answer after being accused of spitting in the face of a Port Vale player.
Saiz was in superb form at Elland Road as he scored three times and produced a masterclass to help the Whites see off the League Two side 4-1 and progress in the EFL Cup.
But the Spaniard was mired in controversy after the final whistle as Port Vale boss Michael Brown accused Saiz of spitting in Joe Davis' face in the first half.
Brown says he spoke to Leeds' coaching staff at half time and requested Saiz be taken off, something Leeds did not do.
📸 @Samusaiz celebrates after grabbing a hat-trick on his debut against @OfficialPVFC, with 15 minutes still to be played 3-1 pic.twitter.com/igiCCyTzi1— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 9, 2017
However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds do not believe the forward has a case to answer.
And while Brown has said he expects the video footage of the incident to be sent to the Football Association, he did also admit the video was not clear cut.
Saiz is the first Leeds player to score a hat-trick on his competitive debut since 1989, when Carl Shutt managed the feat for the Whites.
Leeds fans will hope there is nothing in Port Vale's spit claims against Saiz, as they prepare to welcome Preston North End to Elland Road at the weekend in a Championship clash.
The Spaniard has given Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen a selection headache heading into the match.