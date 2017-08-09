XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2017 - 23:44 BST

Leeds United Confident Over Samu Saiz Spit Claims Being Dismissed

 




Leeds United are confident that hat-trick hero Samu Saiz has no case to answer after being accused of spitting in the face of a Port Vale player.

Saiz was in superb form at Elland Road as he scored three times and produced a masterclass to help the Whites see off the League Two side 4-1 and progress in the EFL Cup.




But the Spaniard was mired in controversy after the final whistle as Port Vale boss Michael Brown accused Saiz of spitting in Joe Davis' face in the first half.

Brown says he spoke to Leeds' coaching staff at half time and requested Saiz be taken off, something Leeds did not do.
 


However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds do not believe the forward has a case to answer.

And while Brown has said he expects the video footage of the incident to be sent to the Football Association, he did also admit the video was not clear cut.

Saiz is the first Leeds player to score a hat-trick on his competitive debut since 1989, when Carl Shutt managed the feat for the Whites.

Leeds fans will hope there is nothing in Port Vale's spit claims against Saiz, as they prepare to welcome Preston North End to Elland Road at the weekend in a Championship clash.

The Spaniard has given Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen a selection headache heading into the match.
 