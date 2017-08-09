Liverpool And Arsenal Miss Out On Full-Back Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Arsenal full-back target Dalbert has completed a move to Inter Milan from Nice this summer.



The Brazilian left-back’s future has been subject to much speculation as Inter were pushing hard for over a month before he eventually completed his transfer to the Nerazzurri.











However, the Serie A giants were not the only club interested in the left-back, who helped Nice finish third in Ligue 1 last season, and he generated strong interest from Premier League clubs too.



Arsene Wenger was keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to Arsenal and even Liverpool were interested in snaring him away from Nice this summer.





It was claimed the Reds made a late bid to scupper Inter’s efforts, but the defender has been clear about joining the Serie A giants and ignored offers from England.

The 23-year-old defender joined Nice from Vitoria Guimaraes last summer and clocked up 40 appearances for the club before packing his bags for Italy.



He has signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri and will be hoping to rekindle last season’s form at the San Siro.

