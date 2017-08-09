XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/08/2017 - 15:27 BST

Liverpool And Arsenal Miss Out On Full-Back Target

 




Liverpool and Arsenal full-back target Dalbert has completed a move to Inter Milan from Nice this summer.

The Brazilian left-back’s future has been subject to much speculation as Inter were pushing hard for over a month before he eventually completed his transfer to the Nerazzurri.




However, the Serie A giants were not the only club interested in the left-back, who helped Nice finish third in Ligue 1 last season, and he generated strong interest from Premier League clubs too.

Arsene Wenger was keeping tabs on him with a view to taking him to Arsenal and even Liverpool were interested in snaring him away from Nice this summer.
 


It was claimed the Reds made a late bid to scupper Inter’s efforts, but the defender has been clear about joining the Serie A giants and ignored offers from England.  

The 23-year-old defender joined Nice from Vitoria Guimaraes last summer and clocked up 40 appearances for the club before packing his bags for Italy.

He has signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri and will be hoping to rekindle last season’s form at the San Siro.
 