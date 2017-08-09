XRegister
06 October 2016

09/08/2017 - 11:05 BST

Philippe Coutinho’s Agent and Barcelona Put Heads Together To Break Liverpool’s Resolve

 




Philippe Coutinho’s agent has been in Barcelona in recent days to plot the Brazil midfielder’s departure from Liverpool this summer.

Barcelona have been pressing ahead with their pursuit of the 25-year-old creative midfielder despite Liverpool’s repeated insistence they do not want to sell Coutinho.




Jurgen Klopp has been adamant about not allowing Coutinho to leave and despite claims of a deal between Liverpool and Barcelona, the midfielder reported for training on Tuesday.

Giuliano Bartolucci, the player’s agent, has been conducting the talks between Barcelona and Liverpool and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, in recent days he has been in the Catalan capital for further talks with the Blaugrana.
 


The player’s agent and Barcelona have been plotting the transfer strategy that will finally break Liverpool’s resolve and allow Coutinho to move to the Nou Camp this summer.  

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to pay up to £109m for the Brazil international and are becoming increasingly confident about striking a deal with the Merseyside giants.

Coutinho has also been putting pressure on the Liverpool hierarchy to allow him to leave and has already told Klopp that he wants to join the Spanish giants this summer.
 