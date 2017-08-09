Serie A Giants Pick Up Pace To Beat Tottenham Hotspur To Argentine Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Fiorentina have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Giovanni Simeone.



The son of former Argentina midfielder and current Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, the 22-year-old striker is attracting interest from several sides.











Joining Genoa from River Plate last year, the striker scored 12 goals in his first season in Serie A and has managed to attract the eyes of Premier League outfit Tottenham.



Spurs' Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino has been impressed by his compatriot’s performances and is said to be plotting to take him to north London during the summer transfer window.





But they are set to face stiff competition from Serie A mainstays Fiorentina and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, La Viola have been in talks with the player’s representatives.

La Viola have picked up the pace of the negotiations for Simeone and are plotting to get a deal over the line with Genoa soon to take the striker to Stadio Artemio Franchi.



The striker, who has represented Argentina at youth level, has a contract until 2021 with Genoa.

