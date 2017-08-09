XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 14:34 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Handed Fresh Hope Over Argentine Youngster

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been given hope of signing Juan Foyth, as the centre-back still prefers a move to England, but the north Londoners are yet to match Paris Saint-Germain’s offer for the defender.

PSG and Estudiantes have already agreed a fee worth €10.5m for the 19-year-old centre-back and he has been close to joining the Parisians since last week.




However, the Ligue 1 giants are yet to reach an agreement with the player’s representatives and no meetings have been scheduled in the coming days to find a solution to the impasse.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the defender is still hanging on to the hope of joining an English club this summer, with Tottenham interested in the youngster.
 


However, the north London club are yet to match PSG’s offer with Estudiantes and therefore the Parisians remain in pole position to secure the defender’s signature this summer.  

But with Foyth and PSG dragging the saga into the last few weeks of the window, Tottenham could pounce if they don’t reach an agreement soon for his transfer to the Parc des Princes.

A product of the Estudiantes academy, the youngster has made just six senior appearances for the club thus far but has done enough to impress scouts from Europe.
 