You Can See Hunger, Desire – Pedro Caixinha Hails Rangers Star As Gers Run Riot

Pedro Caixinha has hailed Alfredo Morelos' hunger and desire after he scored twice in a 6-0 drubbing of Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup.



The Rangers boss chose to hand the young striker a start at Ibrox and he did not disappoint as he was part of a Gers' masterclass in the opening 45 minutes.











Goals from Kenny Miller, Bruno Alves, Morelos and James Tavernier made sure it was 4-0 at half time, while Daniel Candeias made it 5-0 in the 57th minute and Morelos rounded off the scoring with his second 15 minutes from time to leave the Pars reeling.



Morelos completed all 90 minutes and Caixinha was pleased with what he saw from the youngster.





" I am really pleased for Alfredo because he is a young boy with terrific potential in front of him, you can see the hunger and desire", Caixinha said on Rangers TV .