Back To France – Arsenal Talent Jeff Reine-Adelaide Offered To Ligue 1 Club

Arsenal talent Jeff Reine-Adelaide could return to France this summer with Nantes assessing snapping up up on loan.



The Gunners are looking for solutions for the 19-year-old to kick on with his development over the forthcoming season, which will mean regular minutes on the pitch.











According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Nantes have been offered the chance to snap up Reine-Adelaide on loan.



And Nantes are looking closely at doing so, as they are interested in offering the attacking midfielder a temporary home.





If the Arsenal starlet did move to Nantes, he would play under former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who took over as the French club's coach earlier this summer.