XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 23:07 BST

Back To France – Arsenal Talent Jeff Reine-Adelaide Offered To Ligue 1 Club

 




Arsenal talent Jeff Reine-Adelaide could return to France this summer with Nantes assessing snapping up up on loan.

The Gunners are looking for solutions for the 19-year-old to kick on with his development over the forthcoming season, which will mean regular minutes on the pitch.




According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Nantes have been offered the chance to snap up Reine-Adelaide on loan.

And Nantes are looking closely at doing so, as they are interested in offering the attacking midfielder a temporary home.
 


If the Arsenal starlet did move to Nantes, he would play under former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, who took over as the French club's coach earlier this summer.

Arsenal tempted Reine-Adelaide from France to join the club's youth ranks and he was handed his senior debut in January 2016.

However, the attacking midfielder could find it tough to feature in the first team at the Emirates Stadium this season and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is now looking to loan him out.
 