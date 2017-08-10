Barcelona Accept Philippe Coutinho Signing May Take Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona remain confident of signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, but accept the transfer saga could drag on and become complicated.



It has been reported in England that the Catalan giants have had a second bid for Coutinho knocked back by Liverpool, who do not want to sell the Brazilian.











But Coutinho wants to leave Liverpool and sign for Barcelona – and he is willing to do all he can short of an official transfer request to make the move happen.



According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are confident of signing Coutinho, but know the transfer may take some time and be tough to do.





The Camp Nou outfit do not want to pay more than €100m for Coutinho, as they believe paying over such a price is to overestimate the value of the Brazilian.