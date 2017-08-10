Barcelona Close Net Around Arsenal Wing Target Ousmane Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are on the verge of securing a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele.



The 20-year-old winger has been Barcelona’s top target since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain and the club have been in talks with Dortmund for his signature over the last few days.











A Barcelona delegation met Dortmund earlier this week and the BVB made it clear that they won’t be selling Dembele to the Catalan giants for anything less than the €120m mark.



Dortmund have already rejected offers from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman this summer, indicating their unwillingness to lose the player they signed from Rennes last year for €15m.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Barcelona are expected to finalise an agreement with Dortmund by the end of the day for the signature of the French winger.

The 20-year-old, who missed training with Dortmund today, is also expected to travel to Barcelona in the next few hours to complete the formalities of his transfer to the Nou Camp.



Real Madrid also made a late move to scupper Barcelona’s efforts to get Dembele, but it seems the Catalan giants have seen off competition from the European champions for the winger.



Dembele scored ten goals and provided 21 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season.

