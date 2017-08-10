Barcelona Feel Positive Liverpool Champions League Result Can Open Philippe Coutinho Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona believe if Liverpool get a good result in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Hoffenheim next week then they will be more willing to sell Philippe Coutinho.



The Catalan giants have just seen a proposal worth €100m rejected by Liverpool, who still insist they do not want to sell Coutinho, despite the player having made clear he wants to go.











Barcelona have not been put off and still believe they will be able to sign the attacking midfielder.



According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool want to make sure they keep Coutinho to help reach the Champions League group stage, with German side Hoffenheim standing in their way over two legs.





Liverpool's determination to keep Coutinho has been further reinforced by losing Adam Lallana to injury.