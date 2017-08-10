XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 00:33 BST

Barcelona Feel Positive Liverpool Champions League Result Can Open Philippe Coutinho Door

 




Barcelona believe if Liverpool get a good result in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Hoffenheim next week then they will be more willing to sell Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants have just seen a proposal worth €100m rejected by Liverpool, who still insist they do not want to sell Coutinho, despite the player having made clear he wants to go.




Barcelona have not been put off and still believe they will be able to sign the attacking midfielder.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool want to make sure they keep Coutinho to help reach the Champions League group stage, with German side Hoffenheim standing in their way over two legs.
 


Liverpool's determination to keep Coutinho has been further reinforced by losing Adam Lallana to injury.

Barcelona believe if Liverpool are able to get a good result next Tuesday away in Germany in the first leg, they will be more open to selling Coutinho.

Liverpool could still want to keep the Brazilian for the duration of the tie, but Barcelona feel the Reds will start talks seriously if they can put themselves in pole position to reach the group stage with a good result at Hoffenheim.
 