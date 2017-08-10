XRegister
10/08/2017 - 22:28 BST

Bid In – Fiorentina Make First Move For Tottenham Hotspur Target Giovanni Simeone

 




Fiorentina have popped in an offer for Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Giovanni, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, has impressed at Genoa and clubs are eyeing taking him away from the Rossoblu.




Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is mooted to be a fan, but Spurs have been slow to move for their targets this summer and it is not the north Londoners who have put in an offer for Simeone.

According to Sky Italia, Fiorentina have fired the first shot and sent a proposal set at €17m plus bonuses to Genoa.
 


The Rossoblu are now assessing the offer from their fellow Serie A club.

But Genoa are minded to value the striker at the €20m mark and are likely to hold out for a higher figure from Fiorentina.

With Tottenham keen, La Viola could yet face Premier League competition in their bid to sign the Argentine from Genoa.
 