Borussia Dortmund Confirm Barcelona Bid For Ousmane Dembele Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they have rejected a bid from Barcelona for Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele and have insisted that a transfer isn’t likely.



A Barcelona delegation met Dortmund earlier this week where the BVB made it clear that they won’t be selling the French winger this summer for anything less than €120m.











Barcelona have been working on a deal to sign the 20-year-old since Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain and the player has also been keen to move to the Nou Camp.



It emerged earlier today that Barcelona were closing in on an agreement with Dortmund and Dembele also missed training with the Bundesliga outfit, which pointed towards an imminent transfer.





However, Dortmund claimed that they have rejected a bid from the Catalan giants and insisted that since there have been no further offers for Dembele, they are not expecting him to join Barcelona this month.

The club released a statement via their official channels and said: “Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Catalan club FC Barcelona regarding the possible transfer of the BVB player Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona.



“During the meeting the representatives of FC Barcelona submitted a bid, which didn’t line up with the player’s extraordinary footballing talents and the value doesn’t correspond to the present economic situation of the European transfer market, therefore BVB rejected the offer.



“As there is no other offer from FC Barcelona until now, the transfer of Dembele to Barcelona isn’t likely.”



Dortmund have also rejected bids from Arsenal and PSG for Dembele this summer.

