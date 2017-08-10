XRegister
06 October 2016

10/08/2017 - 10:56 BST

Brighton Closing In On Club Brugge Winger

 




Premier League new boys Brighton are on the verge of completing the signing of Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The Seagulls have reached an agreement with Club Brugge over the transfer of the 25-year-old winger and will be paying a fee of around €18m to the Belgian outfit for his signature.




According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the winger is expected to arrive in England later today and undergo a medical with Brighton, but the move is still dependent on him getting a work permit.

But the Premier League new boys are not expecting any trouble in gaining the required paperwork to complete the signature of the 25-year-old Colombian this summer.
 


The winger arrived in Europe with Club Brugge in 2014 and showed good form last season, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in all competitions for the Belgian outfit.  

Brighton will be hoping that Izquierdo will add the required impetus to their attack in order to help them survive in the Premier League this season.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton can complete all the details of his transfer in time to register the winger for their first league game against Manchester City on Saturday.
 