Chelsea Must Do This To Hope To Defend Title – Alan Shearer

Former England captain Alan Shearer feels Chelsea need to sign at least two or three players in the final few weeks of the transfer window to have any chance of retaining their Premier League title.



Antonio Conte lifted the Premier League title in May at the end of his first season as Chelsea manager, but the summer hasn’t gone according to plan for the Italian.











He has complained about the lack of transfer activity despite signing Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger in the window, but other deals have gone awry for the Blues.



A move for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has stalled and Manchester City beat them to the post for Danilo from Real Madrid, while Conte has also indicated that it wasn’t his decision to sell midfielder Nemanja Matic to Premier League rivals Manchester United.





Shearer feels things are not right behind the scenes at Chelsea for the moment and believes they need at least two to three players to challenge for the title again this season.

The Premier League legend said on BBC Sport: “Chelsea I do sense, there is something brewing there, which isn’t nice.



“They need to get another two or three players I think to have a chance of retaining that title.”



Chelsea will open their league campaign with a home game at Stamford Bridge against Burnley on Saturday.

