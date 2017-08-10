XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

10/08/2017 - 17:05 BST

Everton Look To AC Milan Target But Rossoneri Still His Preferred Option

 




Everton are prepared to make a bid for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, but the striker is keener on a move to AC Milan this summer.

The 29-year-old striker has been on AC Milan’s wishlist for months, but the Rossoneri are yet to reach an agreement with Fiorentina for his signature.




And with three weeks left in the window, it has emerged that the Croatian also has suitors in England as according to Sky Italia, Everton are interested in taking him to Merseyside.

Ronald Koeman has admitted that he needs to add more players to his attack in the transfer to window to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United last month.
 


And Kalinic is one of the players who are being followed by the Toffees and it has been claimed that Everton are prepared to slap in a bid worth €25m this summer.  

However, the player himself wants to wait for AC Milan and is far more interested in a move to the San Siro, rather than accepting a transfer to England with Everton this month.

He will consider an offer from Everton this month if AC Milan do not manage to agree a deal with La Viola.

Kalinic, who has a contract until 2019 with Fiorentina, scored 20 goals in all competitions last season.
 