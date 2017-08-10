XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 22:12 BST

Fiorentina Have Liverpool and Roma Company In Left-Sided Star Chase

 




Liverpool and Roma are rivalling Fiorentina for Genoa's left-sided star Diego Laxalt.

The Uruguayan has impressed with his performances for the Serie A side and could be on the move this summer, having been linked with a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.




Fiorentina have been hoping to thrash out an agreement for Laxalt, but according to Secolo XIX, both Roma and Liverpool are keen on the Uruguayan.

But despite much interest in his services, Laxalt is at present going nowhere as Genoa are unwilling to sell.
 


Laxalt was a regular fixture for the Rossoblu last term and made 36 appearances in Serie A, providing four assists for his team-mates.

Still just 24 years old, Laxalt first moved to Europe from South America four years ago to join Italian giants Inter.

It remains to be seen if Genoa can continue to fight off interest from other clubs in the midfielder, who has won three senior caps for Uruguay.
 