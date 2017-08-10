Fiorentina Have Liverpool and Roma Company In Left-Sided Star Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Roma are rivalling Fiorentina for Genoa's left-sided star Diego Laxalt.



The Uruguayan has impressed with his performances for the Serie A side and could be on the move this summer, having been linked with a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.











Fiorentina have been hoping to thrash out an agreement for Laxalt, but according to Secolo XIX, both Roma and Liverpool are keen on the Uruguayan.



But despite much interest in his services, Laxalt is at present going nowhere as Genoa are unwilling to sell.





Laxalt was a regular fixture for the Rossoblu last term and made 36 appearances in Serie A, providing four assists for his team-mates.