Inter Have Ace Up Sleeve In Chase For Tottenham Hotspur Target Joao Cancelo

Inter could use Valencia's interest in midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia to beat Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for full-back Joao Cancelo.



Portugal international Cancelo is wanted by Inter, Juventus and Spurs, who are all on the lookout for a new full-back.











Inter though have an ace to play in the chase as Valencia are showing interest in Kondogbia and are keen to take him to Spain this summer.



As such, according to Sky Italia, Inter could use Kondogbia as bait in any deal for Cancelo, putting them in pole position to snap up the full-back.





Cancelo, 23, was snapped up by Valencia from Benfica initially on loan in 2014 before then completing a permanent move to the Spanish giants.