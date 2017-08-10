XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/08/2017 - 11:19 BST

It’s Jose Mourinho – Tottenham Hotspur Legend Accuses Man Utd Boss of Tapping Up Danny Rose

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has accused Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho of tapping up Danny Rose.

Rose dropped a bombshell on Wednesday night when he questioned Tottenham’s transfer business this summer and indicated that he is willing to listen to offers for a move away from the north London club.




The full-back also added that he is aware of what kind of salary he could command in the current market and wants his next contract to be his best in terms of wages.

A Leeds United academy product, Rose also opened up about wanting to go back to the north of England and Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in the 27-year-old.
 


Roberts is not impressed with the Spurs defender’s candid words and says Rose's agent and Manchester United manager Mourinho have got into his head this summer.  

The Spurs legend took to Twitter and wrote: “Not missing north a year ago when signs 5 [year] new deal now wants to think about going north as misses home.

“I think agent and Jose in [his] ear!”

The Tottenham legend is still not expecting Rose to leave, but feels the defender was wrong to go public with his views about the club and potentially leaving this summer.

“For the record I don't think Danny will go.

“He’s a sensational player but not great to do what has done with this interview as been told to!

“Also two days before season starts, if you love your team mates/club you don't do interview like that.”
 

 

 

 