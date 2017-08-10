Juventus Expecting Emre Can News In Next 72 Hours, Growing Confident Over Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are expecting news on their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the next 72 hours.



The 23-year-old midfielder is Juventus’ top target for their midfield this summer and the club have been trying for weeks to secure a deal with the Merseyside giants.











Liverpool have been unwilling to lose the player, but Can has so far refused to sign a new contract to replace his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.



Juventus are aware of the midfielder’s interest in leaving Liverpool and it has been claimed that they have stepped up on their efforts to sign the Germany international.





There have been frequent contacts between Juventus and Can’s representatives over the last few days and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian champions are expecting news regarding the midfielder in the coming days.

Juventus are prepared to offer around €25m for the German, but Liverpool have been holding out for at least €30m before they agree to sell Can this summer.



Jurgen Klopp has been hoping to hold on to his compatriot, but it seems Juventus are becoming increasingly confident of getting their hands on the German in the final few weeks of the window.

