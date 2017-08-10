La Liga Club Banking On Player’s Desire To Beat Newcastle United To Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Deportivo La Coruna are betting on the will of Newcastle United target Lucas Perez and the rapidly closing transfer window in their pursuit of the Arsenal striker.



Perez is desperate to leave Arsenal after just one year because of the lack of playing time opportunities he received under Arsene Wenger last season.











Rafael Benitez has expressed an interest in signing the Arsenal striker and admits that he has spoken to Wenger, but Deportivo are also confident of getting back their former star.



He left the Spanish outfit for Arsenal last summer and Deportivo have confirmed that they are willing to fight until the end to take Perez back to Spain this month.





And according to Spanish daily AS, the Spanish outfit are depending on the will of the player and the very little time that is left in the transfer window to snap up their target.

Perez is believed to be keen to return to Deportivo this summer after a horrendous season in England and the club are betting on his willingness to return to his old stomping ground in their pursuit of the hitman.



Arsenal have slapped a €15m asking price on Perez, but Deportivo are unwilling to spend that kind of money on the Spaniard for the moment.



And with the window closing in about three weeks time, the club are confident that Arsenal and the player will become desperate to resolve his future by any means possible towards the end of the month.

