Leeds United In Contract Talks With Midfielder

Leeds United are locked in talks with midfielder Eunan O'Kane over signing a new contract at Elland Road.
O'Kane joined Leeds from Bournemouth last summer and put pen to paper on a two-year contract, meaning he has just a year left to run on his current deal at the club.
The Irish midfielder has established himself a key man in the squad at Elland Road and Leeds are keen to make sure he stays put beyond 2019.
And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are now in talks with O'Kane over a new contract.
The Whites have signed a number of players to new contracts in recent weeks and young duo Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton put pen to paper last week.
Leeds are also claimed to be speaking to other players about new contracts as they seek to lock down the key members of their squad for what they hope will be a long term project at Elland Road.
The Whites started their Championship campaign by winning 3-2 away at Bolton Wanderers on Sunday and followed it up with a 4-1 thrashing of Port Vale in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.