Leeds United In Contract Talks With Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are locked in talks with midfielder Eunan O'Kane over signing a new contract at Elland Road.



O'Kane joined Leeds from Bournemouth last summer and put pen to paper on a two-year contract, meaning he has just a year left to run on his current deal at the club.











The Irish midfielder has established himself a key man in the squad at Elland Road and Leeds are keen to make sure he stays put beyond 2019.



And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are now in talks with O'Kane over a new contract.





The Whites have signed a number of players to new contracts in recent weeks and young duo Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton put pen to paper last week.