Leeds United Issue Statement Over Samu Saiz Spit Claims

Leeds United have issued a statement in response to claims from Port Vale that Samu Saiz spat in Joe Davis' face at Elland Road on Wednesday night.
Saiz was on fire under the floodlights at Elland Road in the EFL Cup clash as he netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for the Whites, becoming the first Leeds player to do so on his competitive debut since 1989.
However, after the match Port Vale manager Michael Brown accused Saiz of spitting in Davis' face and says he asked Leeds to take the Spaniard off at half time, something they did not do.
The Football Association are now poised to look into the matter, but Leeds have taken the step of releasing a statement.
The statement read: "We are disappointed by the allegations made following our game against Port Vale last night.
"We are also disappointed by the treatment of our players throughout the match.
"Our player denies the allegation and we are confident that the referee's report with vindicate him."
Whites fans will be hoping that there is nothing in the incident and that the FA do not charge Saiz.
The Spanish forward is now pushing to be included in Thomas Christiansen's side for this weekend's Championship fixture against Preston North End at Elland Road.
Leeds beat off competition from several La Liga clubs in order to land Saiz earlier this summer.