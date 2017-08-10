Leeds United Issue Statement Over Samu Saiz Spit Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have issued a statement in response to claims from Port Vale that Samu Saiz spat in Joe Davis' face at Elland Road on Wednesday night.



Saiz was on fire under the floodlights at Elland Road in the EFL Cup clash as he netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for the Whites, becoming the first Leeds player to do so on his competitive debut since 1989.











However, after the match Port Vale manager Michael Brown accused Saiz of spitting in Davis' face and says he asked Leeds to take the Spaniard off at half time, something they did not do.



The Football Association are now poised to look into the matter, but Leeds have taken the step of releasing a statement.





The statement read: " We are disappointed by the allegations made following our game against Port Vale last night.