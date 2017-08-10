Marseille Coach Understands If Everton Target Olivier Giroud Won’t Agree To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille coach Rudi Garcia admits that he is not expecting to sign Everton target Olivier Giroud this summer.



The 30-year-old striker’s future at Arsenal has been a subject of intense speculation over the last few months as the Frenchman is not content with his role at the Emirates Stadium.











Everton are interested in taking him to Merseyside this summer, but with only three weeks left in the window, Giroud is yet to decide whether he wants to leave Arsenal.



Marseille have also been keeping track of things regarding the French striker, but coach Garcia admits that given the calibre of player Giroud is, it is understandable if he looks for other options than Les Phoceens.





Garcia told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I don’t think Olivier Giroud wants to come to Marseille.

“And the problem is that it is understandable.



“When you are a striker in the French national team and play for Arsenal and then when you eventually want to change teams, you will have other interests than Marseille.”



Alexandre Lacazette started in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea last Sunday in the Community Shield and Giroud came on as a substitute in the second half.



Arsene Wenger has been keen to hold on to the player, but Giroud has insisted that he cannot have one more season of warming the bench at Arsenal ahead of next year’s World Cup.

