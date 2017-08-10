Monaco Want €200m For Man City Target Kylian Mbappe As PSG Continue Deal Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have still not reached an agreement with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe as their €155m offer has fallen short of the Ligue 1 champions' demand for a €200m fee.



Mbappe is a man in demand this summer and while Manchester City and Real Madrid have kept in the hunt, along with Liverpool through manager Jurgen Klopp staying in contact with the striker's agents, it is PSG putting in a big tilt to sign the striker.











According to Sky Italia, PSG have offered €155m to take Mbappe to the Parc des Princes – but they have not been successful.



Monaco want PSG to stump up €200m, including bonuses, if they are to let Mbappe move to Ligue 1 rivals.





Super agent Jorge Mendes is in Paris and is trying to thrash out the deal, with Mbappe's father pushing for a higher salary for his son, and there is no agreement yet in sight.