XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 22:40 BST

Monaco Want €200m For Man City Target Kylian Mbappe As PSG Continue Deal Push

 




Paris Saint-Germain have still not reached an agreement with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe as their €155m offer has fallen short of the Ligue 1 champions' demand for a €200m fee.

Mbappe is a man in demand this summer and while Manchester City and Real Madrid have kept in the hunt, along with Liverpool through manager Jurgen Klopp staying in contact with the striker's agents, it is PSG putting in a big tilt to sign the striker.




According to Sky Italia, PSG have offered €155m to take Mbappe to the Parc des Princes – but they have not been successful.

Monaco want PSG to stump up €200m, including bonuses, if they are to let Mbappe move to Ligue 1 rivals.
 


Super agent Jorge Mendes is in Paris and is trying to thrash out the deal, with Mbappe's father pushing for a higher salary for his son, and there is no agreement yet in sight.

PSG have already forked out €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona, but could shock the football world once again by buying Mbappe.

Real Madrid and Manchester City at present appear unwilling to meet the huge sum demanded by Monaco, but PSG are working to do a deal.
 