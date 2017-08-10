Napoli Cut Asking Price For Striker Priced Out of Everton Move As Sampdoria Show Interest

Sampdoria are looking at a potential deal for Napoli striker Duvan Zapata, whose asking price has now been cut after Everton baulked at a €30m fee.
Zapata has just finished a lengthy loan stint at Udinese and Napoli are willing to deal for the right price.
Everton held talks in an attempt to sign the 26-year-old earlier this summer, but Napoli asked for €30m, a price which the Premier League club were not willing to pay for the Colombian.
According to Sky Italia, Napoli have now dropped their asking price to just €26m – and Sampdoria are eyeing a bid.
Sampdoria got a good look at Zapata in action last season as he played in every one of Udinese's 38 Serie A games and scored ten goals in the process.
Zapata has emerged as a possibility for Sampdoria in light of plans to replace Czech forward Patrik Schick, who is likely to leave this summer.
The Colombian striker has another three years left on his contract at Napoli and it remains to be seen if the drop in asking price brings Everton back to the table.