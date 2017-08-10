Napoli Cut Asking Price For Striker Priced Out of Everton Move As Sampdoria Show Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are looking at a potential deal for Napoli striker Duvan Zapata, whose asking price has now been cut after Everton baulked at a €30m fee.



Zapata has just finished a lengthy loan stint at Udinese and Napoli are willing to deal for the right price.











Everton held talks in an attempt to sign the 26-year-old earlier this summer, but Napoli asked for €30m, a price which the Premier League club were not willing to pay for the Colombian.



According to Sky Italia, Napoli have now dropped their asking price to just €26m – and Sampdoria are eyeing a bid.





Sampdoria got a good look at Zapata in action last season as he played in every one of Udinese's 38 Serie A games and scored ten goals in the process.