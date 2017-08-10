XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 23:00 BST

Napoli Cut Asking Price For Striker Priced Out of Everton Move As Sampdoria Show Interest

 




Sampdoria are looking at a potential deal for Napoli striker Duvan Zapata, whose asking price has now been cut after Everton baulked at a €30m fee.

Zapata has just finished a lengthy loan stint at Udinese and Napoli are willing to deal for the right price.




Everton held talks in an attempt to sign the 26-year-old earlier this summer, but Napoli asked for €30m, a price which the Premier League club were not willing to pay for the Colombian.

According to Sky Italia, Napoli have now dropped their asking price to just €26m – and Sampdoria are eyeing a bid.
 


Sampdoria got a good look at Zapata in action last season as he played in every one of Udinese's 38 Serie A games and scored ten goals in the process.

Zapata has emerged as a possibility for Sampdoria in light of plans to replace Czech forward Patrik Schick, who is likely to leave this summer.

The Colombian striker has another three years left on his contract at Napoli and it remains to be seen if the drop in asking price brings Everton back to the table.
 