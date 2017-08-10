No Offers Yet – Ronald Koeman Provides Update On Tottenham Target Ross Barkley

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that the club are yet to receive an offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Ross Barkley this summer.



The England midfielder has a year left on his contract with Everton and has been refusing to sign a new contract with the Toffees over the last few months.











Koeman is keen to offload him this summer and there is speculation that Tottenham are interested in taking him to north London, but the Everton boss revealed that they are yet to receive an offer.



He added that Barkley has returned to training after recovering from a groin injury and has been working with the squad this week.





The Dutchman is open to making Barkley part of his squad if Everton don’t receive an adequate bid for the midfielder in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Asked about Barkley’s situation, Koeman said in a press conference: “He’s back in training.



“He has participated in the last two training sessions and of course he has missed the pre season.



“I don’t have any update.



"There are no offers on the table for Ross that means he will stay at Everton for now.



“The player has a one year contract and if there are no offers – and maybe the club will not accept the offer because he is a good, young, English player. If somebody wants to buy Ross it’s a big deal.



“If there is no interest then he will stay and be part of the team.



“I respect every personal ambition of every player.



"Still he is training with Everton, he is part of the team and training in a good way.”



Chelsea have also been linked with having an interest in the Everton academy product.

