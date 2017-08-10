Old Trafford Is Special But Anfield Is Second To None, Believes Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is looking forward to playing at Old Trafford once again this season, but says the atmosphere at Liverpool's Anfield ground is unrivalled.



The Spanish hitman joined Newcastle when they were in the Premier League, linking up with the Magpies in the summer of 2014 from hometown club Tenerife.











He could not help Rafael Benitez's men avoid relegation from the top flight at the end of the 2015/16 campaign, but did his bit to ensure a swift return last season.



Now Perez is shaping up to taste Premier League football once again and will step out at Old Trafford against Manchester United and at Anfield when Newcastle play Liverpool.





He has already sampled both grounds and has his thoughts on each.