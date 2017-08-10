Real Madrid Enter Transfer Mix For Arsenal And Barcelona Target

Follow @insidefutbol





European champions Real Madrid have entered the chase for Arsenal and Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele this summer.



The 20-year-old winger’s future at Borussia Dortmund has come under the scanner in recent days, with a number of top European teams looking to snare him away from the Ruhr.











Dortmund have already rejected bids from Arsenal and PSG this summer for Dembele but Barcelona have been the ones who have been putting in a real effort to take him to Spain.



A Barcelona delegation met Dortmund officials earlier this week and the Bundesliga giants have made it clear that they won’t sell Dembele for anything less than €120m.





But it seems Barcelona are set to face competition from their fiercest rivals Real Madrid for Dembele as according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the European champions have entered the transfer mix for the Frenchman.

With hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe diminishing, Real Madrid have set their sights on the Dortmund winger and are interested in taking him to Spanish capital this summer.



Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic shares a close relationship with Dembele’s agent and the club are hoping to use it in their favour.



The presence of Zinedine Zidane is also a huge attraction for many young French players, but for the moment the European champions are prepared to play the waiting game for the winger.



Barcelona have the edge in the race for Dembele as he wants to move to the Nou Camp but Real Madrid have appeared on their rearview mirror.

