06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/08/2017 - 12:23 BST

Roma Continue Contacts With Leicester For Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma have been constant touch with Leicester City over signing Riyad Mahrez, but an agreement between the two clubs remains elusive.

The 26-year-old winger has been on Roma’s hit list this summer and the club have been working on a deal with Leicester for weeks in order to take him to Italy this month.




However, Leicester have already rejected three offers from Roma for Mahrez and it has been claimed that Giallorossi president James Pallotta is unwilling to offer more than €35m for Mahrez.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi has continued to keep the communications lines open with Leicester and has been trying to reach an agreement over a fee.
 


The Giallorossi are plotting to offer more payments in terms of bonuses to satisfy Leicester’s financial demands and are unwilling to give up on signing Mahrez just yet.  

Leicester are prepared to sell the Algerian this summer, but Craig Shakespeare has made it clear that they won’t allow him to leave until the club receive a satisfactory bid.

Mahrez has already agreed terms on a contract with Roma and has been waiting for the two clubs to sort out the transfer fee over the last few weeks.

He has also been on Arsenal’s radar, but the Gunners appear to have not firmed up their interest yet.
 