Scottish Cup Disappointment Won’t Affect Hibs Clash Insists Pedro Caixinha

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists that the match against Hibernian will have no added incentive as the Gers look for three points to continue with their good start to the season.



The weekend will see the two sides' first meeting since the 2016 Scottish Cup final, where Hibs managed to win, thanks to a late goal from David Gray, thus lifting the trophy.











Caixinha, who was not Rangers manager at the time, insists that the result from that match won't have any impact on the mindset of his players as no two games in football are the same.



Earning promotion to the Premiership this season by virtue of their first place finish in the Championship, Hibernian, managed by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, will pose a challenge, Caixinha insists, and says that he and his side will need to be fully prepared to face them.





"I know that we're going to face a great club, a great manager and a great group of players", the manager was quoted as saying by STV.

"Beside that we know how they play and what they want from the game from the analysis that we did based on past games.



"No, [previous meetings are no motivation].



"Football is a moment where no two games are going to be played the same way.



"The contest is different and what was to be fought for on the pitch is totally different.



"We just want to focus on the three points that we want to take."

