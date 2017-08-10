XRegister
06 October 2016

10/08/2017 - 17:30 BST

Thomas Christiansen Is Working On This Part of My Game, Leeds United New Boy Reveals

 




Leeds United new boy Caleb Ekuban has revealed that Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen is working with him to improve his movement on the pitch.

Ekuban joined Leeds this summer from Italian outfit Chievo and made his debut against Port Vale on Wednesday night, where he scored and assisted in their 4-1 win in their first round EFL Cup game.




The 23-year-old striker is expected to remain Chris Wood’s understudy this season at Leeds, but the Ghanaian is working hard to improve his game behind the scenes.

And he revealed that he is getting help from Leeds boss Christiansen as he looks to take his game to the next level at Elland Road.
 


Ekuban added that the Leeds head coach is trying to coach his movement on the pitch and is working to improve it in order to make him a better player.  

Asked about the work Christiansen is doing with him, the striker told BBC Radio Leeds: “He is trying to make me understand when to move on the pitch, when to go long and when to come to receive the ball.

“I am starting to achieve that kind of movement that he wants and to help the team to have even space and more width in the game.

“He’s teaching me how to move on the pitch to help my team-mates.”

Despite scoring on Wednesday night, Ekuban is expected to make way for Wood to get back into the starting eleven when Preston North End visit Leeds this weekend.
 