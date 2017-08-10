Tottenham Hotspur Ready To Compete From First Second Against Newcastle – Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris has refused to look at his side's previous meeting with Newcastle United as a motivation as they head to St James' Park this weekend.



The last time the two sides met each other was in May 2016 when the team from north London were handed a footballing lesson by the Magpies as the managed to win 5-1.











Reflecting on the result, the goalkeeper said that it is not a good memory for Spurs, even if it belongs to the past.



However, a lot has since transpired with Mauricio Pochettino's side finishing as runners-up in the league last season, scoring the highest number of goals and conceding the fewest in the process.





Lloris insists that maybe that result was a springboard for Spurs, as they went on to become a force to reckon with, though he doesn't want to look at it as the source of motivation for Sunday's game.

“Even if it belongs in the past, the last time we played at Newcastle is not a good memory", Lloris told his club's official website.



"It’s part of the past and we are looking forward. Our minds will be ready to compete from the first second of this game.



On the reaction after last year's game, the France international said: “I can remember how gutted we felt after this game.



"We felt so responsible for this defeat. It belongs to the past, maybe it belongs to the whole process to get to this level. If it can help us on Sunday, why not?



"But I don’t think we need this as motivation.



"Our motivation has to be from the changing room, from our ambition and we are looking up. We want to do well for ourselves, the club, the fans and the whole Spurs community.”

