06 October 2016

10/08/2017 - 17:15 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Excited For Club’s Future Heading Into Season Start

 




Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris believes that his club are going through an exciting time at the moment, but will need to carry on with the same intensity and philosophy this season.

The Lilywhites enjoyed a successful 2016/17 season last term where they finished with the highest number of goals in the league and conceded the fewest, in the process finishing as Premier League runners-up.




With that season done and dusted now, the French international now is of the opinion of starting afresh and continuing with the same momentum that helped them in a huge way last season is key.

“It’s an exciting time”, Lloris told his club's official website.
 


“It’s important to carry on with the same intensity, the same philosophy and continuity of last season. The way we finished the season was fantastic and we will try to start the season with the same energy. " 

A good pre-season being at the back of their mind, where they played against four of the world's top teams, winning two and losing two, Lloris insists that he and his fellow team-mates are ready both mentally and physically to start the season on a positive note and carry on.

“We are ready in our minds and in our bodies and we will try to go as far as possible.”

The Lilywhites have so far remained silent in the transfer market, but the veteran goalkeeper insists that it won't be an issue as the players that constitute the club at the moment will need to improve as they look to develop the club step by step.

“We are making a stronger club and we need to improve, all of us, to make this club bigger and step by step, we will arrive where we want to be."
 