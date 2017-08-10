Watford In Talks To Sign Crystal Palace and Newcastle Wing Target On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford are showing an interest in signing Crystal Palace and Newcastle United linked winger Andre Carrillo on loan from Benfica this summer.



The 26-year-old winger joined Benfica from Sporting Lisbon last summer on a free transfer and scored three goals for the club last season.











Benfica are reportedly interested in listening to offers for the player in the transfer window after he failed to impress during pre-season with the rest of the squad.



Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Stoke City and Huddersfield Town are believed to be interested in taking him to England, but Watford are the ones who are said to be leading the chase for the player.





The Hornets have been in talks with Benfica and according to Portuguese daily Record, a loan deal with an option of a permanent move is being considered for Carrillo.

New Watford manager Marco Silva is believed to be in favour of the club signing the Peru winger and is keeping close tabs on the negotiations.



Carrillo has continued to work with the Benfica squad, but is currently recovering from a knee injury and has not been part of the team in recent games.



He has a contract until 2021 with Benfica.

