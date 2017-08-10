XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 11:24 BST

West Ham Hit Accelerator For Crystal Palace and Spurs Linked William Carvalho

 




West Ham are deep into their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, but the Portuguese giants are unwilling to lower their asking price for a player who has also been linked with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s future has been a topic of speculation for several years and he has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League over recent summers.




West Ham have been showing real interest in the Portugal international and have already seen a €25m bid rejected by Sporting Lisbon this summer.

There are suggestions that the Hammers are preparing a fresh offer, but according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, the east Londoners have gone beyond the stage of preparing a new bid in their pursuit of William.
 


They have been in contact with Sporting Lisbon and the player’s representatives and are trying to reach an agreement over his proposed transfer to the London Stadium.  

However, the Hammers could face stiff competition from other Premier League clubs for William's signature, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Brom all linked with the Portuguese star this summer.

The midfielder has a release clause worth €45m in his contract and Sporting Lisbon are willing to accept a lower fee, but not anything less than the €35m mark.
 