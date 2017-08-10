What A Night Little Fella – Leeds United Legend Praises Samu Saiz

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has hailed Samu Saiz's match-winning performance in the Whites' 4-1 EFL Cup defeat of Port Vale at Elland Road.



Saiz turned on the style under the floodlights at Elland Road and became the first Leeds player since 1989 to score a hat-trick on his competitive debut.











Gray was impressed with what he saw from the former Huesca forward and believes Saiz has now given head coach Thomas Christiansen a selection headache heading into the weekend's Championship clash against Preston North End.



"Great finishes, good play from him", Gray said on LUTV.





"He'll be delighted with his debut here at Elland Road", he continued.