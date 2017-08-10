XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/08/2017 - 00:16 BST

What A Night Little Fella – Leeds United Legend Praises Samu Saiz

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has hailed Samu Saiz's match-winning performance in the Whites' 4-1 EFL Cup defeat of Port Vale at Elland Road.

Saiz turned on the style under the floodlights at Elland Road and became the first Leeds player since 1989 to score a hat-trick on his competitive debut.




Gray was impressed with what he saw from the former Huesca forward and believes Saiz has now given head coach Thomas Christiansen a selection headache heading into the weekend's Championship clash against Preston North End.

"Great finishes, good play from him", Gray said on LUTV.
 


"He'll be delighted with his debut here at Elland Road", he continued.

"He's given the manager a few things to think about.

"What a night for the little fella!

"Your debut at Elland Road and you score a hat-trick."

Leeds were patient when it came to signing Saiz earlier this summer and the deal took time to get over the line as a €3.5m fee was split between Huesca and Atletico Madrid.

Saiz, who is 26 years old, started his career in the youth ranks at Real Madrid.
 