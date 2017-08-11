Bidding War For Chris Wood Is On As Leeds United Reject Second Premier League Offer

Leeds United have rejected a second offer for striker Chris Wood, following knocking back a bid from Burnley earlier on Friday, according to Sky Sports.
The Clarets tried their luck with an offer of £12m plus bonus payments as boss Sean Dyche zeroes in on Wood as the man to replace Andre Gray.
Leeds dismissed the proposal as well below their valuation of Wood, but it appears the Burnley offer has now sparked a bidding war.
Another Premier League club, as yet unnamed, have put in a £16m bid for last season's Championship top scorer.
But it has also been rejected by Leeds.
The Whites are keen to keep hold of Wood and earlier in the transfer window were claimed to have slapped a £20m asking price on his head.
Leeds have also taken note of the £15m fee Middlesbrough paid to land Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest and feel Wood is worth more.
It is not clear whether £20m is Leeds' pain threshold to sell Wood at, or what the striker's attitude to the Whites rejecting offers from Premier League clubs is.