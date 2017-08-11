Bidding War For Chris Wood Is On As Leeds United Reject Second Premier League Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have rejected a second offer for striker Chris Wood, following knocking back a bid from Burnley earlier on Friday, according to Sky Sports.



The Clarets tried their luck with an offer of £12m plus bonus payments as boss Sean Dyche zeroes in on Wood as the man to replace Andre Gray.











Leeds dismissed the proposal as well below their valuation of Wood, but it appears the Burnley offer has now sparked a bidding war.



Another Premier League club, as yet unnamed, have put in a £16m bid for last season's Championship top scorer.





But it has also been rejected by Leeds.