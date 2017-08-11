XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/08/2017 - 13:54 BST

Club Are Trying Best In Transfer Market – Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is confident that the club are doing their best to recruit players in the transfer market and he is only focusing on his job of preparing the team.

The Premier League champions have signed Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer for big money, but Conte hasn’t looked happy with the business done so far.




The Chelsea boss has regularly indicated that he needs to have more players in order to compete on all fronts this season and was not happy with the way Nemanja Matic was sold to Manchester United.

With just a few weeks left in the window, there are suggestions that Conte is displeased with the way the summer has so far turned out but the Italian has insisted that he is just focused on preparing the players he has at his disposal.
 


The Chelsea manager stressed that it is up to the club to recruit more players and he is confident that they are doing their best in the market.  

Asked about the transfer market, the Italian said in a press conference: “I am the coach of this team and my job is to improve the team and the players.

“What happens in the transfer market, the club are trying to do their best.”

Asked about the areas he needs strengthening, Conte said: “Again my focus is on the team, the training sessions and the games – this must be my focus.

“I have already answered this question. I don’t like to answer this question and send messages though the press. The club knows very well about my opinion.

“The club are trying to do their best.”
 