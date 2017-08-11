I Want To Play In La Liga – Newcastle United Forward Ayoze Perez

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has admitted he wants to return to Spain to play in La Liga in the coming years.



Perez has been away from Spanish shores since agreeing a move to Newcastle from Canary Island club Tenerife in the summer of 2014.











The 24-year-old is now heading into his fourth season with the St. James' Park club and will be in Premier League action following Newcastle's promotion from the Championship.



But while Perez has already played in England's top flight, sampling Spain's La Liga has so far eluded him and he is determined to change that fact.





He said on El Transistor: "I would like to return to Spain in a few years and have the opportunity to play in the Primera Division."