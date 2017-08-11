I Won’t Moan, 75% Is Fine – Jose Mourinho Assesses Transfer Market Activity

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not in a position to complain if the club fail to sign one more player in the final few weeks of the transfer window.



The Premier League giants have already secured deals for three players in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic – but Mourinho has often spoken about signing four players this summer.











A deal for Ivan Perisic has stalled because of Inter Milan’s high financial demands and talk of making a move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has also been fizzling out.



Manchester United are looking to at least sign one more player before the end of the window, but Mourinho stressed that he won’t be complaining if the club don’t get another new signing in.





Given the way the transfer market has behaved this summer, the Manchester United manager believes the club have done a great job in bringing in three of the four players he wanted.

Asked about his plans for the rest of the window, Mourinho said in a press conference: “You know, in my initial analysis coming from January and progressively through the other months I was thinking about four players.



“But I am not a difficult person to work with – in spite of it looking different sometimes – and I understand the reality of the market, I understand the reality of the numbers.



“I also understand that my club by doing 75 per cent of what I initially asked, I think the club did very well so I don’t think I am in a position of crying, moaning, protesting, I am not in a position to say I am not happy with it.”



Signing a winger has been on Mourinho’s agenda this summer, but there has also been talk that he could look to bring in a new full-back this month.



But Mourinho feels he has the players to cope if the club fail to get in one more signing.



“If the remaining 25 per cent doesn’t come until 31st August, I won’t moan and I will work with what I have.



“25 per cent means one of four, and we got a central defender that can play in many other positions, which is important.



“Victor can play right-back and can play central midfielder, we got a central midfielder, we got a striker, obviously the 25 per cent would be a player for another position playing from the sides.



“But we have players and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas we have people we can trust and go for it.”

