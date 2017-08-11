I’m Where I Want To Be – Blow For Liverpool On Potential Philippe Coutinho Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Inaki Williams insists he is happy at Athletic Bilbao and is not even thinking about quitting the Spanish club.



Williams, who played and scored in his side's recent friendly defeat against Liverpool, has been linked with the Reds as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho.











Coutinho is desperate to leave Liverpool for Barcelona and though the Reds have insisted he will not be sold, he has just put in a transfer request in a bid to force through the move.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan of Williams and noted his potential while in charge at Borussia Dortmund, another club linked with the forward.





But Williams is comfortable at Athletic Bilbao and has had no thoughts of a departure .