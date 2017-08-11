I’m Where I Want To Be – Blow For Liverpool On Potential Philippe Coutinho Replacement

Liverpool target Inaki Williams insists he is happy at Athletic Bilbao and is not even thinking about quitting the Spanish club.
Williams, who played and scored in his side's recent friendly defeat against Liverpool, has been linked with the Reds as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho.
Coutinho is desperate to leave Liverpool for Barcelona and though the Reds have insisted he will not be sold, he has just put in a transfer request in a bid to force through the move.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan of Williams and noted his potential while in charge at Borussia Dortmund, another club linked with the forward.
But Williams is comfortable at Athletic Bilbao and has had no thoughts of a departure.
"I've always said it – I'm very comfortable here", he told Spanish news agency EFE.
"I am where I want to be.
"I have a dressing room that has more than just team-mates, they are friends, and the truth is that I am not thinking about a change."
Williams is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2021 and the release clause in his contract is set at the €50m mark.
If Liverpool bank €100m from selling Coutinho to Barcelona, Klopp could decide investing half in Williams would be a good move.
The Reds would still have to convince the forward about the switch to Anfield.