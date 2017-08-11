XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/08/2017 - 14:08 BST

I’m Where I Want To Be – Blow For Liverpool On Potential Philippe Coutinho Replacement

 




Liverpool target Inaki Williams insists he is happy at Athletic Bilbao and is not even thinking about quitting the Spanish club.

Williams, who played and scored in his side's recent friendly defeat against Liverpool, has been linked with the Reds as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho.




Coutinho is desperate to leave Liverpool for Barcelona and though the Reds have insisted he will not be sold, he has just put in a transfer request in a bid to force through the move.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan of Williams and noted his potential while in charge at Borussia Dortmund, another club linked with the forward.
 


But Williams is comfortable at Athletic Bilbao and has had no thoughts of a departure.

"I've always said it – I'm very comfortable here", he told Spanish news agency EFE.

"I am where I want to be.

"I have a dressing room that has more than just team-mates, they are friends, and the truth is that I am not thinking about a change."

Williams is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2021 and the release clause in his contract is set at the €50m mark.

If Liverpool bank €100m from selling Coutinho to Barcelona, Klopp could decide investing half in Williams would be a good move.

The Reds would still have to convince the forward about the switch to Anfield.
 