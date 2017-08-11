Jonny Hayes Starts – Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Partick Thistle vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have named their side and substitute to take on Partick Thistle in an away Scottish Premiership encounter at Firhill this evening.



Brendan Rodgers' men got their league season off to a winning start last weekend by thrashing Hearts 4-1 at Celtic Park and will be keen to collect another three-point haul against Thistle.











Celtic are now unbeaten in 50 domestic matches and to keep the sequence going, Rodgers picks Craig Gordon between the sticks, while Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton link up as the central defensive pairing. Kieran Tierney is at left-back, while Mikael Lustig is right-back. Olivier Ntcham is handed a start, alongside Scott Brown in midfield, while Jonny Hayes plays with Scott Sinclair, Callum McGregor and James Forrest.



If the Northern Irishman needs to make changes to his side he can call for striker Leigh Griffiths, while Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic are further options.



Celtic Team vs Partick Thistle



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Bitton, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Hayes, McGregor, Sinclair, Forrest



Substitutes: De Vries, Ralston, Ajer, Rogic, Armstrong, Benyu, Griffiths

