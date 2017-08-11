Leeds United Boss Indicates This Factor Could Affect Whether Whites Sign Another Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has indicated the severity of Matthew Pennington's injury may affect whether his side sign another centre-back this summer.



Pennington was forced off through injury during Leeds' 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend and there is still no word on how long the Everton loanee might be out of action for.











Leeds have been linked with looking to bring in another centre-back, but Christiansen has indicated it may depend on just how long Pennington is out of action for.



"We will see [if we sign another centre-back]", he told a press conference.





"Also when we know the exact situation of Matthew Pennington", he added.