06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/08/2017 - 13:17 BST

Leeds United Boss Indicates This Factor Could Affect Whether Whites Sign Another Defender

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has indicated the severity of Matthew Pennington's injury may affect whether his side sign another centre-back this summer.

Pennington was forced off through injury during Leeds' 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers last weekend and there is still no word on how long the Everton loanee might be out of action for.




Leeds have been linked with looking to bring in another centre-back, but Christiansen has indicated it may depend on just how long Pennington is out of action for.

"We will see [if we sign another centre-back]", he told a press conference.
 


"Also when we know the exact situation of Matthew Pennington", he added.

As well as Pennington, full-back Gaetano Berardi also came off injured against Bolton, but Christiansen has no update yet on the pair and their respective injuries.

"Not yet, not yet [there is no update].

"It will take time", he added.

Leeds have been linked with Bologna defender Filip Helander and Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint.

At present they have just three specialist centre-backs in their first team squad in the shape of Pennington, Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson; Jansson is back in action for the weekend after missing the first two matches of the season with suspension.
 