Leeds United Reject Burnley Offer For Chris Wood

Leeds United have turned down an offer from Premier League side Burnley for Chris Wood.



Clarets boss Sean Dyche wants to sign Wood to replace Andre Gray, who recently departed for Watford in an £18m deal.











Wood was prolific for Leeds last season and has already found the back of the net in the new campaign in a sign he means to carry on as he left off at Elland Road.



But Leeds are being tested in their desire to keep Wood and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, have turned down a bid from Burnley.





The offer from the Turf Moor club is claimed to be £12m plus bonus payments.