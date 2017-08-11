Leeds United Talent Lauds Stability Provided By New Regime

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes the signings of Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko on permanent deals and new contracts for young players have provided a sense of stability to the squad.



The Yorkshire giants have been busy in the transfer market in their pursuit to strengthen a squad that finished seventh in the Championship table last season and narrowly missed out on the promotion playoffs.











Leeds have snapped up a host of new players this summer in order to have more squad depth, but Phillips believes converting Jansson and Sacko’s loan deals into permanent transfers was also very important in terms of a sense of continuity for the team.



The Leeds midfielder also praised new head coach Thomas Christiansen and the new owner for offering youngsters contracts as he feels a sense of stability is needed for young players to thrive in their careers.





Asked if there is a stronger group than last season, Phillips said in a press conference: “Yes, we believe so.

“With all the new signings, including Pontus and Hadi signing, there is lot more confidence in the team as we all know they are here for good.



“He’s [Christiansen] good to everybody including the young lads and the owners have given some of the young lads contracts, which has brought stability.



“Stability is good for any player and I believe when you have a contract then it gives you time and gives you confidence to play well throughout the season.”



Leeds will host Preston North End in their first home league game of their season at Elland Road on Saturday.

